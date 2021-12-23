The Butts County Board of Commissioners honored on Dec. 13 the members of the Butts County Senior Center Olympics team that took part in the Georgia Golden Olympics in Warner Robins in September.
Chrissy Crabtree with Butts Count Senior Services said they have been sending a team to the amateur sports and gaming competition every year for a number of years, and that this year, almost every one who went came back with medals. Ten of the 15 Olympians were present at the meeting.
The Olympic participants were:
• Vera Douglas: Gold Medal in 50 Meter, Silver in 100 Meter, and Bronze in 5K.
• China Evans: Gold Medal in Checkers.
• Linda Goss: Gold Medal in Wii Bowling
• Rosemary Greenhowe: Wii Bowling, Women’s Basketball Throw
• Deborah Head: Gold Medal in Wii Bowling
• Mattie Head: Gold Medal in Horse Shoe Toss
• Veleta LaPrade: Silver Medal in Women’s Basketball Throw
• Willie Mayfield: Gold Medal in Men’s Horseshoes Tournament, Gold in Wii Bowling, and Bronze in Men’s Basketball Throw
• Charlie McLeroy: Silver Medal in Wii Bowling
• Cathy Qualls: Gold Medal in Wii Bowling, Silver in Horse Shoe Toss
• Johnny Sylvain: Gold Medal in 5K, 50M, 100M
• Marian Varner: Gold Medal in Wii Bowling, Bronze in Women’s Basketball Throw
• Tilden Webb: Gold Medal in Men’s Horseshoe Tournament
• Cassandra White: Gold Medal in Women’s Horseshoe Tournament, Bronze in Wii Bowling
• Diana Young: Bronze Medal in Wii Bowling
