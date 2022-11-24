Senior Olympians (1).jpg

The Butts County Senior Olympians were honored by the Board of Commissioners at the Nov. 14 meeting. Left to right are Willie Tolen, Blanche Wilson, Deborah Head, Willie Mayfield, Marian Varner, Cassandra White, commissioner Ken Rivers, Tony Sprenger, commission chair Joe Brown, Veleta LaPrade, Vera Douglas, commissioner Keith Douglas, Johnnie Sylvain, commissioner Russ Crumbley, and senior center director Chrissy Crabtree. Not pictured are China Evans and Bob Moore.

 Photo by Larry Stanford

JACKSON — Butts County had 12 senior citizens earn medals at the 2022 Georgia Golden Olympics, held Sept. 27-Oct. 1 in Warner Robins. The Board of Commissioners honored the olympians at the Nov. 14 meeting.

Senior Center Director Chrissy Crabtree told he BOC that a total of 19 medals were earned by the Butts County olympians in 11 events. Participants at the games were grouped according to age ranges, with the ages running from 50 to 89. The Butts County seniors earned 10 Gold medals, 6 Silver medals, and 3 Bronze medals.

