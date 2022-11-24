JACKSON — Butts County had 12 senior citizens earn medals at the 2022 Georgia Golden Olympics, held Sept. 27-Oct. 1 in Warner Robins. The Board of Commissioners honored the olympians at the Nov. 14 meeting.
Senior Center Director Chrissy Crabtree told he BOC that a total of 19 medals were earned by the Butts County olympians in 11 events. Participants at the games were grouped according to age ranges, with the ages running from 50 to 89. The Butts County seniors earned 10 Gold medals, 6 Silver medals, and 3 Bronze medals.
The athletes and their medals are:
• Vera Douglas: 5K Run - Gold; 50 Meter Run - Bronze; 100 Meter Run - Bronze.
• China Evans: Checkers - Gold
• Deborah Head: Wii Bowling - Bronze
• Veleta LaPrade: Women’s Basketball Throw - Silver
• Willie Mayfield: Men’s Horseshoe Tournament - Silver; Men’s Basketball Throw - Silver; Wii Bowling - Gold
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
• Bob Moore: Wii Bowling - Gold
• Tony Sprenger: Wii Bowling - Gold; Horseshoe Toss - Gold
• Johnnie Sylvain: 5K Run - Silver; 200 Meter Run - Gold; 400 Meter Run - Gold
• Willie Tolen - Wii Bowling - Gold
• Cassandra White - Women’s Horseshoe Tournament - Gold; Wii Bowling - Silver
• Blanche Wilson - Wii Bowling - Gold
• Marian Varner - Women’s Basketball Throw - Silver; Wii Bowling - Gold