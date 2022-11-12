JACKSON — Volunteers from Klassy Kats of Jackson brought a few cuddly kittens to Tea Time at the Ida Taylor Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Tea Time is a monthly social event.
“We have Tea every second Thursday. It is just a time for our patrons to talk, and relax, and enjoy a cup of hot tea," said Senior Center Director Chrissy Crabtree. "But sometimes we offer information or entertainment.”
This month the Lions Club of Jackson and volunteers from Klassy Kats brought kittens for entertainment and a great deal of information about how Klassy Kats rescues and cares for the local feline population. Klassy Kats is a totally volunteer program that operates alongside and supports the Butts County Animal Shelter. The Lions Club is a major supporter and sponsor of Klassy Kats.
Cofounder of Klassy Kats Juliann Price said, “We wanted to bring some cats to remind the seniors that cats make great companions. And to raise awareness of how they might help rescue cats by socializing them or fostering them.”
According their mission statement, the local rescue organization is “dedicated to providing a healthy and safe environment for the homeless cats and kittens of Butts County Animal Control, while actively seeking loving and permanent homes for all.”
The organization also has a program for trapping, neutering and returning feral cats. Call 770-775-8011.
