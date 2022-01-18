The Butts County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 10 approved sending a letter to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) expressing disapproval of the proposed roundabout at Hwy. 16 and Brookwood Ave. (Hwy. 42) and of the proposed Hwy. 36 truck bypass, both inside Jackson city limits.
The BOC is asking DOT to reallocate the funds for those two projects for a proposed truck bypass that would divert traffic from Hwy. 16 west to Hwy. 36 east on the north side of Jackson, with the county possibly providing additional funds from a proposed T-SPLOST.
At a joint meeting of the cities and county on July 8, County Manager Brad Johnson brought up the possibility of a T-SPLOST to help fund a truck bypass through the county.
“As the distribution centers and proposed developments at the 16 and I-75 interchange come into being, trucks looking to get to Interstate 20 eastbound are going to be looking at routes that are quicker, easier and more economical for them, and that doesn’t include using I-75 and I-285, dealing with Henry County and Atlanta traffic. They’re going to come through Jackson and head north to Covington to access that corridor, along with the current traffic already doing that,” said Johnson at the joint meeting in July. “A potential bypass that connects 16 west over to 42 and then north to 36 would help divert a lot of that traffic and keep the trucks moving.”
The county proposed that the cities consider joining forces with them and putting a referendum before the Butts County voters in 2022 to add a T-SPLOST penny sales tax devoted solely towards this purpose. This level of commitment makes it easier for Georgia DOT to consider adding state funds to the project, which would also include a railroad overpass at Highway 42 and Old Bethel Road. GDOT personnel also suggested a possible second overpass at some point south of Jackson as well, citing increasing trains and traffic due to the enlargement of the Savannah ports.
At the BOC’s Jan. 10 meeting, Johnson noted that there has also been a lot of discussion in the county about the proposed roundabout at Hwy. 16 and Brookwood Ave, and that the county does not believe it would be big enough to do any good. Johnson also mentioned the proposed Hwy. 36 city bypass from Brownlee Road to College Ave.
“That will take up a lot of the library area with a roundabout right there on College Street,” said Johnson. “It is definitely problematic for the library. And with school traffic and bus traffic, we just don’t feel it is a good project. We can submit our disapproval for both projects.”
Commission Chair Joe Brown said they hope to get the county’s proposed truck bypass moved up on the DOT project list and use funding designated for the other two projects to help finance the bypass.
“The first leg of the bypass that we’re pushing for starts at Four Points Road and goes out to Hwy. 16 near the sale barn,” said Brown. “That’s a $36 million project.
“These other two projects (the roundabout and Hwy. 36 bypass) add up to $14 million. Then the other thing DOT has on its list is widening Hwy. 16 to Dean Patrick Road, which is another $13 million. Our goal is — and we’ll have to work with the city — is so we can take resolutions from us and the city to DOT and say, ‘Look, this is not in the best interest of Butts County. What we would like to do is not widen 16, not do the roundabout and not do the 36 bypass, and take that money and it gets us to the point to where if we had to take some local money, that it wouldn’t be that much and we could look at a T-SPLOST to raise the money so we could complete the first leg of the bypass.
“If this roundabout is not done, it’s not going to have that big of a negative effect on Butts County,” he added. “It will be a whole lot more meaningful, we feel, if they put the truck bypass in rather than the roundabout. That’s the reasoning and the logic for this.”
Commissioner Keith Douglas asked what the county would do if DOT just took the money for the other two projects and did something else with it outside of the county.
Brown responded that in talking with DOT, he feels they have presented “a strong argument as to what’s best for Butts County, we have a strong representation now at the capitol, and with what they have on the books if they will listen to us, and we think they will. But,” noted Brown, “even if they redistribute that money somewhere else, we still don’t feel at this point that it (the roundabout and Hwy. 36 bypass) is the best thing long range for Butts County. It’s not the best thing for Butts County, and we’re depending on the GDOT and the lawmakers in Atlanta to help us redistribute that money.”
A motion was made, seconded and approved for the letter to be written, with Brown authorized to sign it for the county.
