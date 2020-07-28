For the third consecutive week, Georgia set a new single week record in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Butts County saws its biggest jump in confirmed cases since April.
Between July 20-27, 25,218 new cases in Georgia were reported to the Department of Community Health. A total of 170,843 people have been confirmed as having COVID-19 since reporting began in February. Deaths statewide also increased by 333 to reach 3,509 in the past six months.
Butts County saw an increase of 36 cases during the last week, bringing its total for the last six months to 411 cases. It was the third largest increase since April. On April 22, Butts County had an increase of 48 cases, and the next week on April 29, 47 more new cases were reported.
Butts County also recorded one new death in the past week. Butts County has had 36 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of deaths at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab continues to remain steady at 34 for the last seven weeks. A total of 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, and 84 have recovered from the virus.
The Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson has had 96 inmates test positive for COVID-19, but only 4 deaths, and no deaths in the last two months.
Henry County took over the grim lead of deaths in the eight-county area surrounding Butts County. Henry now has 38 deaths. Butts and Spalding are tied for second with 36 deaths, Newton County is fourth with 24 deaths, and Monroe is fifth with 22 deaths.
Henry County saw its number of confirmed cases increase by 417 in the last week, and now has 2,630 cases. Newton saw an increase of 184 cases to reach 1,386, and Spalding increased by 103 cases to 762, with Butts the next closest with 411 cases.
As of 3 p.m. on July 27, in the eight-county area there have been a total of 5,922 confirmed cases, 166 deaths, and 533 hospitalizations:
♦ Henry: 2,630 confirmed, 38 deaths, 142 hospitalizations
♦ Newton: 1,386 confirmed, 24 deaths, 162 hospitalizations
♦ Spalding: 762 confirmed, 36 deaths, 103 hospitalizations
♦ Butts: 411 confirmed, 36 deaths, 33 hospitalizations
♦ Monroe: 376 confirmed, 22 deaths, 45 hospitalizations
♦ Lamar: 200 confirmed, 8 deaths, 21 hospitalizations
♦ Jones: 225 confirmed, 1 deaths, 17 hospitalizations
♦ Jasper: 112 confirmed, 1 death, 10 hospitalizations
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
