With Steve Layson electing not to renew his contract, and with a unanimous vote to change title of the top appointed official in Butts County government from "county administrator" to "county manager," the Board of Commissioners (BOC) laid the groundwork at their July 13 meeting to begin searching for Layson's replacement.
Layson was hired as the interim county administrator in October 2017 following the resignation of Keith Moffett. When the BOC could not decide on the three finalists for the full time position - Franklin T. Etheridge, Michael E. Sabine and Paul Van Haute — they entered negotiations to retain Layson and named him full time county administrator.
Layson, who has more than 25 years in county government, including being a county commissioner for 12 years in Putnam County, had retired from Macon-Bibb County before taking the Butts County position, and has been renewing his contract every six months.
Layson notified the BOC earlier this month that he plans to end his contract and retire at the end of 2020. This gives the county sufficient time to advertise and find a new county manager who will start in January 2021.
Butts County originally approved by referendum the installation of a "county manager" in 1988. But in 2004, the Board of Commissioners changed the title to "county administrator," and it has remained that way ever since, even though the job duties did not change.
In both the governmental and private sector, an "administrator" is often responsible for determining the main policies and goals which are then approved by the Board of Commissioners. A "manager" oversees the programs associated with the day to day operations of the county government under the direction and supervision of the elected Board of Commissioners.
Layson and Dep. County Administrator Michael Brewer recommended to the BOC that they change the title back from "administrator" to "manager" to better reflect the duties the county manager has in Butts County.
Layson noted that if he were seeking the position today, he would be more wary of a county advertising for an "administrator" that he would for a county advertising for a "manager."
The board agreed and a motion was made and unanimously approved changing the title from county administrator back to county manager.
The county has also begun advertising for a new county manager. Qualifications sought include "a minimum of 10 years of direct local government experience (county or municipal) in a senior management position (department head or higher) and should possess upon applying a detailed knowledge of local government law, structure, the principles of public administration, knowledge of budget principles, finance, bonding, governmental accounting, and zoning laws."
