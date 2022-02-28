The Butts County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved sending a resolution requesting that the county’s state legislators file legislation changing the board of the Butts County Water and Sewer Authority from its current five-member board to a seven-member board. Five of seven would be appointed by the Board of Commissioners, and the remaining two members would represent the cities of Jackson and Jenkinsburg. The action came at the BOC’s Feb 14 meeting.
The current board consists of two BOC-appointed members, and one member representing the three cities in the county - Flovilla, Jackson and Jenkinsburg.
The commissioners feel since the majority of the water and sewer system is in the county, that county representation should be greater on the board.
Under the terms of the resolution, each of the five county commissioners will appoint one member of the authority, who will serve the same term lengths as the commissioners. The city of Jackson and the city of Jenkinsburg will each appoint a member to the board. Those two members will serve four-year terms.
County manager Brad Johnson explained to the board why Jackson and Jenkinsburg will be represented on the new board, but Flovilla will not.
“The rationale behind that is Jackson and Jenkinsburg are both part of the system, and part of their systems are used and connected,” said Johnson. “Flovilla had a stand-alone system. The only time they utilize the county system is for emergencies.”
When the issue was first discussed, it was suggested that the board remain five members, but that the county commissioners appoint the members.
The city of Jackson objected, with Mayor Carlos Duffey stating that the city has too much at stake with water and sewer not to have representation on the water authority board.
“I just think for the city of Jackson that it is in our best interest to have that representation on the board so that we know what is going on at all times,” said Duffey.
The Jackson City Council unanimously approved at their Feb. 1 meeting to send a letter to the local legislative delegation expressing their opposition to the proposed five-member board. The letter noted that the city and the water authority jointly hold the withdrawal permit from the EPD for the water withdrawn from the Ocmulgee River at the Burford Water Treatment Plant and that the city pays 22% of the costs of the plant. Also that the city solely owns the withdrawal permit from the Towaliga River at the Stewart Water Treatment Plant.
Butts County and Jackson officials met later and worked out the details for the seven-member board, and Duffey said at the city council meeting on Feb. 15 that Jackson is agreeable to the new proposal since the city will continue to be represented on the water authority board.
Because the water and sewer authority was formed by the General Assembly, it will take state legislative action to make any changes to the board representation.
