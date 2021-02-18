The Butts County School System will hold PreK registration for the 2021-2022 school year Mar. 1-12, 2021. Children must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021 to be eligible.
Butts County Schools has seven PreK classrooms funded through the Georgia Lottery and the Department of Early Care and Learning. PreK programs are offered at all three elementary schools in the district. The district uses a lottery system to select students for the program as classrooms are limited to a maximum class size.
“Research has shown that students who attend high-quality preschool programs are more prepared for school and experience substantial learning gains” says Kameren Todd, Director of the Butts County School System PreK programs. “Our PreK program focuses on the whole child. Our curriculum provides instruction in not only academics, but social-emotional aspects and physical development as well.”
Parents who wish to register their child for the lottery drawing can do so online via the district’s website at www.bcssk12.org. Registration will close on Mar. 12, 2021 and the lottery drawing will take place the week of Mar. 22, 2021. Families will be notified if their child was admitted by mail before April 1, 2021.
For more information, families can email registration@bcssk12.org or call Central Registration at 770-504-2300.
