In a called meeting Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, the Butts County Board of Education officially approved Dr. Todd Simpson’s intent to retire, effective April 30, 2022.
In an email to the Progress-Argus dated Oct. 27, Simpson wrote that while the news is sudden for his BCSS team and the community, that it is something he has discussed with the BOE for several weeks.
“I want to make certain that everyone understands that this decision was not made in haste or because of any problems or issues within our school system, or with me personally. In summary, it is simply what is best for our family,” Simpson wrote.
:I have benefited from an incredibly supportive family throughout my career. For the last 25 years, they have shaped their lives and weekly schedules around the rhythm of a school year - athletic seasons and other school events. They have embraced moving to new places so that I could take on new roles. I am so grateful for their love and support… and for the relationships that we have established along the way. Because I will soon have the necessary service-time to retire from this great profession - I have the opportunity to make adjustments that will benefit them going forward.”
Simpson was selected as superintendent in October 2019 following a 4-01 vote by the BOE. Board member Clifford Marshall abstained, stating he abstained in favor of the other named finalist for the position, Irma Townsend.
Simpson previously had served as assistant superintendent for the Butts County School System. He was named interim superintendent in June 2019 following the departure of former superintendent Robert “Buddy” Costley, who had held the position since 2011.
Prior to his role as assistant superintendent, Simpson served for two years as principal of Jackson High School. Before coming to Butts County, Simpson was principal and assistant principal at Carrollton Junior High School.
Simpson noted in his email to the JPA that it “typically takes a considerable amount of time to conduct a search for a new superintendent. My top priority is to ensure a smooth transition and to do everything we can to put our board in position to secure a great leader for BCSS.
“The spring is a critical time for superintendents, as they make personnel decisions and complete the budget for the coming year; therefore, the board and I felt it best to move forward at this time with the announcement,” Simpson continued. “This will allow the board to officially begin the search process, which can take several months. Again, I want to assure everyone that we will work diligently to ensure a smooth transition and keep you updated along the way.”
Simpson guided the school system through the COVID-19 pandemic and said now is an exciting time for BCSS.
“Because of the hard work, talent, and dedication of this amazing staff, our students are doing incredible things in spite of the adversity we have all faced recently.” he wrote. “The future is bright for this wonderful school system and community.”
Simpson said his decision to leave the Butts County School System and education has not come easy or without a great deal of thought.
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Board of Education for the opportunities that have been afforded to me over the last five years,” Simpson wrote. “I am most appreciative of the leadership, guidance, and support I have received while serving with Butts County Schools. These experiences have been instrumental in my development as an educator. Furthermore, I have enjoyed working with the many dedicated members of the Butts County team.
“This school system and community will always be special to our family. We have cultivated many friendships and made memories that we will always cherish. I am honored to serve as the Superintendent of Schools in Butts County and will always advocate for the continued success of BCSS.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.