Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTTS...MORGAN... NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM...SOUTHERN WALTON...ROCKDALE...NORTHERN JASPER... NEWTON...HENRY...SOUTHEASTERN DEKALB...WESTERN OGLETHORPE... SOUTHEASTERN CLARKE...NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT... At 743 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from McDonough to Mansfield, Madison and Apalachee, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McDonough, Conyers, Covington, Madison, Greensboro, Watkinsville, Lexington, Stockbridge, Social Circle, Oxford, Lithonia, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Winterville, Crawford, Rutledge, Newborn, North High Shoals, Mansfield and Bostwick. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH