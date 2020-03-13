The Butts County School System will close schools Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16-18, out of concern for the coronavirus (COVIT-19), and will make a decision on March 18 whether or not to remain closed for a longer period of time.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said the schools are closing for four reasons:
• To limit social contact within the community.
• To provide opportunity for our facilities to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
• To further assess the spread of the virus and monitor local impact over the next several days.
• To provide staff with additional time to finalize distance learning initiatives should a long-term closure become necessary.
All BCSS staff will report on Monday, March 16. Assignments will be available for students for Monday through Wednesday on school websites. Additionally, school buildings and offices will be open for students to retrieve personal belongings, medications, and consult with staff in preparation for distance learning activities. Paper copies of distance learning packets will be available as well.
The school system will reassess on Wednesday, March 18 to determine the next steps and will provide updated information to parents and guardians at that time.
"It is very possible that we will have to commit to closing schools for an extended period of time," Simpson said. "I understand the impact that an extended school closure can have on families, therefore I am urging families to make the necessary preparations for potential long-term closures that may be needed."
"As always, the health and safety of our students is of the utmost importance."
Parents are asked to continue to check www.bcssk12.org for the most up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.