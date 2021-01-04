Butts County students will not be returning to on-campus instruction on Thursday, Jan. 7 as originally planned. Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said Monday that due to rising COVID-19 cases, the decision has been made to begin school on Jan. 7 virtually for all students, with the plan to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 19.
In a letter sent to students, parents and system employees by email on Monday, Simpson wrote that they "carefully analyzed the local COVID-19 transmission data and consulted with local and state officials to guide our decision.
"As I am sure you know," he wrote, "it has been widely publicized that COVID-19 cases have increased across the nation in the past two weeks. I am sure that many of you have had friends or family members who have been sick or impacted by the virus in some way. I know some of you may be feeling some anxiety as we prepare to return to campus for the second semester.
"Please know that our district leadership is working very closely with our local health officials to analyze and dig into the data that is most relevant to our county. In addition, we are reviewing our own school system data from reports of positive cases over the break for both students and staff.
"Due to the number of BCSS staff members needing to satisfy quarantine recommendations, the Butts County School System will resume classes on Jan. 7, 2021 in an all virtual setting. All students will participate in virtual learning only through Friday, January 15, 2021. At this time, we are planning to resume face-to-face instruction and a return to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 19, after the Martin Luther King holiday. Staff members will report to campus as scheduled."
This is the second time in the 2020-2021 school year that the system has returned to school virtually after a holiday or vacation period. In a called meeting on July 23, the Board of Education voted to move the start of school back two weeks from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17, and to begin the first two weeks of school with all students remaining at home in virtual learning. As is the case now, at that time the move to all virtual learning was because of an increase in coronavirus cases in Butts County. The school system allowed students to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 8.
Simpson stated in his email that schools will be contacting parents and students with further information on virtual assignments, Chromebook checkout, and at home learning packets. In addition, information regarding meal services will be sent out via email.
"Please know that the decision to modify the start of our second semester was not taken lightly," Simpson wrote. "We wanted to make this important decision with the most current data available. Careful consideration was given toward the staff available to serve students, the increase in positive cases in our county at this time and ensuring the utmost safety during this transition from the holiday season back to normal operations.
"It is imperative that we continue to work together to ensure we can preserve the opportunity to provide face-to-face learning. We ask all students, staff, and families to continue to follow the four cornerstones of sustainability: wear a face covering, practice social distancing, use good hygiene, and avoid unnecessary risk.
"In addition, we ask that students remain at home if they are sick. Furthermore, if you are made aware that your student or family has been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19, we ask that your student remain at home and follow current quarantine guidance from our health department. Please be sure to contact your child’s school for guidance on clearance to return to campus if your child is experiencing symptoms or has been directly exposed to a positive case. It is our sincere belief and hope that following this guidance will help us keep our schools open for in-person learning."
