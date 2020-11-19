While inclement weather on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, kept Jackson High School from holding its planned Veterans Day ceremony outside, the JHS NJROTC Unit still recognized Butts County School System veterans and presented them with commemorative plaques inside. Kenneth Turner, a Jackson graduate who is now serving in the Navy and was visiting teachers on Veterans Day, also received a plaque.

The Butts County Board of Education also recognized school system employees who are veterans:

Butts County Board of Education:

• Bobby Craven - Marine Corps

Jackson High School:

• Ronald Allender - Marine Corps

• Benjamin Johnson - Navy

• Matthew Jordan - Navy

• Jason LaChapelle - Army and Army National Guard

• Kevin McGonigle - Navy and Air National Guard

• Vincent Williams - Navy

Henderson Middle School:

• Jacob Bishop - Navy

Daughtry Elementary School:

• Kim Fowler - Army

Jackson Elementary School:

• Susan Caron - Air Force

Transportation:

• Mark Baker - Navy

• Mike Beach - Army

• Ryan Berg - Army

• Rickey Blackburn - Army

• Hugh Dendy - Army

• Thomas Douglas - Army

• Bill Maynard - Marine Corps

Maintenance:

Paul Pacchioli - Navy

Chris Thurston - Army

School Nutrition Program:

• Stuart Morris - Army

Technology:

• Jim McCurdy - Army

• Bob Merritt - Air Force

