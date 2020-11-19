While inclement weather on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, kept Jackson High School from holding its planned Veterans Day ceremony outside, the JHS NJROTC Unit still recognized Butts County School System veterans and presented them with commemorative plaques inside. Kenneth Turner, a Jackson graduate who is now serving in the Navy and was visiting teachers on Veterans Day, also received a plaque.
The Butts County Board of Education also recognized school system employees who are veterans:
Butts County Board of Education:
• Bobby Craven - Marine Corps
Jackson High School:
• Ronald Allender - Marine Corps
• Benjamin Johnson - Navy
• Matthew Jordan - Navy
• Jason LaChapelle - Army and Army National Guard
• Kevin McGonigle - Navy and Air National Guard
• Vincent Williams - Navy
Henderson Middle School:
• Jacob Bishop - Navy
Daughtry Elementary School:
• Kim Fowler - Army
Jackson Elementary School:
• Susan Caron - Air Force
Transportation:
• Mark Baker - Navy
• Mike Beach - Army
• Ryan Berg - Army
• Rickey Blackburn - Army
• Hugh Dendy - Army
• Thomas Douglas - Army
• Bill Maynard - Marine Corps
Maintenance:
Paul Pacchioli - Navy
Chris Thurston - Army
School Nutrition Program:
• Stuart Morris - Army
Technology:
• Jim McCurdy - Army
• Bob Merritt - Air Force
