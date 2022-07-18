JACKSON — The Butts County School System has released the nominees for Teacher of the Year from each of the five schools and Support Person of the Year from the schools and Central Office.
The Butts County Teacher of the Year and Support Person of the Year will be named at the school system’s opening celebration for teachers and staff on Thursday, July 28, at 1 p.m. in the Rufus Adams Auditorium.
The winner of the Butts County Teacher of the Year will go on to compete in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program, and the state winner will compete in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
The Teacher of the Year and Support Person of the Year for each school are listed below. Information on each school’s Teacher of the Year was found on the school’s webpage:
Daughtry Elementary School
• Teacher of the Year - Kinsley Eubanks
Eubanks graduated from Piedmont College (now Piedmont University) in Demorest with a B.A. in early childhood education. She obtained a master’s in elementary education from Clemson University. She has been teaching 18 years.
• Support Person of the Year - Alesia Greer
Jackson Elementary School
• Teacher of the Year - Becky Irvin
Irvin has bachelor’s degrees in early childhood education and special education.
• Support Person of the Year - Courtney Moore
Stark Elementary School
• Teacher of the Year - Katie Jenkins
Jenkins graduated from Mercer University in 2001 with a degree in early childhood education. She received her master’s in integrating technology from Walden University in 2004, and her education specialist degree in technology, data, and administration in 2008.
• Support Person of the Year - Erna Stewart
Henderson Middle School
• Teacher of the Year - Sarah Glover
Glover graduated with a B.A. in social studies education from the University of Georgia, and her master’s in reading and literacy from Walden University. She has been teaching for 15 years.
• Support Person of the Year - Dana Welch
Jackson High School
• Teacher of the Year - Taquita Smith
Smith holds a B.A. in psychology from Fort Valley State University and a master’s in special education from Georgia College & State University.
• Support Person of the Year - Cathy Bass
Central Office
• Support Person of the Year - Fay Freeman
