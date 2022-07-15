JACKSON — With the Fourth of July holiday in the rearview mirror, Butts County School System officials are looking ahead to the beginning of the new school year.
Teachers will return to work on July 28 for the first of four work days. All schools and school system offices will be closed that day as the school system conducts its Opening Celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Students will return for their first day of the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Open houses for each school in the system will be held on Aug. 1, on the following schedule:
• Pre-K 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• Hampton Daughtry Elementary, Stark Elementary and Jackson Elementary - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Henderson Middle School - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Jackson High School: Freshmen open house is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sophomore to Senior open house is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
