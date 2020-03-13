The Butts County School System has suspended sports events and all other extracurricular activities until further notice, and is expected to make a decision today on suspending school.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson posted the following information on the school website:
"I am writing to provide you with an update on the Butts County Schools response to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Brian Kemp has provided school systems with the ability to suspend operations if necessary. Local leaders have been encouraged to assess the impact of COVID-19 in their community.
"School closures have not been mandated at this time. However, they may become necessary soon. I am urging all families to prepare for the possibility that the Butts County School System may need to close for an extended period of time.
"We intend to continue close contact with local officials including our public health officials to determine the present impact to our community. At the present time, we do not have any information to suggest that active or presumed cases of COVID-19 are present in our community. However, we recognize that information is ongoing and continues to change daily. Butts County Schools will make a decision about continued school operations on Friday, March 13.
"Additionally, the Georgia High School Association has recommended that schools suspend spring sports activities until further notice. Therefore, all extracurricular activities throughout the Butts County School System will be suspended until further notice.
"In closing, the district is actively working to finalize distance learning plans in preparation for any potential closure that may be needed. As always, the health and safety of our students is of the utmost importance. We will notify parents and guardians of further developments as they occur."
