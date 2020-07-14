Editor’s Note: This is the fourth segment of a series dealing with how the Butts County School System is preparing for a new school year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coming back to school after having been out of the classroom for six months may be an easy transition for some students and teachers, but not for all, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering. The Butts County School System is working on ways to handle the possibly high anxiety levels in both students and teachers.
Leonora Clarkson, Director of Student Services, and her group has been addressing that issue. Clarkson’s committee is one of four groups School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson initiated, made up of department heads and school principals that are meeting weekly to to work on plans for three different scenarios based on the spread of COVID-19 in the community:
♦ Traditional Education — Students learning in school buildings.
♦ Hybrid Education — Reducing the number of students at school each day by offering remote learning as an option, and possibly alternating schedules for students, so not all students are in school on the same day.
♦ Remote Education — School buildings closed and students remaining at home, as they did for the last few months of the 2019-2020 school year.
Clarkson’s group is developing a plan for those students who choose return to school on Aug. 4. She said returning to school after such a dramatic exit in March could be traumatic for some children.
“We often times have children experience anxiety when they come back from Christmas break or spring break,” Clarkson said. “Now we’re preparing to welcome children back to school after six months, not just two weeks.
“Six months out of school plus seeing people in masks now, what is it going to be like going back to school? Some students may still be dealing with what happened in the spring, rather than looking forward to the new school year.
“We’re talking about how the students are going to gain closure from last year, as well as open up this year,” Clarkson continued. “We’re working through how do we prepare our teachers and how do we have our counselors ready to go for children that may be in crisis.
“Some children, their behavior is external where everybody can see, but some of our children have those internal behaviors and we’ve got to be prepared for both. We’re working on how to de-escalate children and how to have calm spaces for them to go to if they’re anxious or worried, mapping out how to have counselors available for the students for whatever they may be experiencing.”
Clarkson said they are also preparing for staff concerns as well.
“It is not just the students coming back after six months, the staff is also,” she said. “How do we take care of the staff, and how do we take care of the principals, and be there for each other, but also recognize ‘Hey, I just need a minute.’?”
Simpson added that Clarkson’s group is also working to identify assessment tools that can be used to discover the needs among the student body and staff.
“How do we determine what needs are out there,” he asked? “We know that there are pockets of anxiety that exist that we need to be cognizant of and that we need to be responsive to. We’re going to be welcoming students back to school who might have lost family members, who might have family members who are sick, and who might be unnerved by the presence of staff wearing a masks, or all those types of things that we just have to be ready for. All those things have to be part of our return to school plan.”
Clarkson noted that anxieties based on COVID-19 don’t just relate around a person or a family’s health.
“The stress level brings on things at home that may or may not have been happening before this began,” she said, “such as parents losing jobs and the economic impact that is having on families. We talked about all the different parts of trauma that students may experience normally, but this is taking it to another level.”
The rapid transition from traditional school to virtual learning in the spring, due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to stress in some students, and gave Clarkson and her group valuable data to input into their plans.
“There were some students we knew to call and check on,” Clarkson said. “But I think that everybody would tell you, from the parents having to stay home with their children, to the children’s routine just being so out of whack — not being able to see their friends, not being able to play sports — all of that plays in, but then what coping skills do students have?
“Developmentally, some of them aren’t able to have those coping skills yet. So how do we teach them, how do we support the families with them learning how to cope and ask for help and reach out when they need something, and to know that it’s okay to say, ‘I’m not okay right now.’
“The teachers picked up on the stress in their classrooms, and counselors were available for families that were having things happen that they didn’t know how to deal with. So we tried to provide those resources through that time.
“We definitely saw stress then,” Clarkson said. “It was like a test run, not just from digital learning, but also from dealing with stress. It definitely showed there is a need for dealing with these issues.”
