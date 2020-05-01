Pre-K and Kindergarten registration begins May 1 and will be open through May 15. The link to the registration portal can be found on the Butts County School System website, bcssk12.org.
The school system has created an informational "How To" video to help parents through the registration process; which can be viewed on our website or at https://youtu.be/U3fHkeQcBgQ. Please note, parents/guardians will need a valid email address to complete online registration.
If parents have any questions, please email, registration@bcssk12.org, or call 770-504-2300.
