All schools in the Butts County School System will be offering summer learning programs for students 8:30-11:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday, from May 31 to June 23. Transportation and meal services will be provided.
All schools will offer ELA/Reading and Math extended learning programs. In addition:
♦ Elementary schools will offer: Art, STEM, Music, Cooking, Drama, Band, Pre-K Camp, and Kinder Camp.
♦ Henderson Middle School will offer: Art, STEM, Music, and Band.
♦ Jackson High School will offer: CTAE Camps in Agriculture, Business, NJROTC, Early Childhood Education, and Healthcare.
For more information, call 770-504-2300.
