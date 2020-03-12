Butts County School System (BCSS) Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said March 12 the system will "err on the side of caution" when it comes to health or education department recommendations regarding the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
The system is in constant contact with the Department of Health and is monitoring the situation at Gordon State College (GSC). BCSS was notified on March 11 two GSC students may have been exposed to COVID-19 while working at an off-campus location.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is working with the college to determine if they are infected with the virus. The students currently are quarantined off-campus and self-monitoring for symptoms. At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Gordon State College.
Jackson High School currently has 12 students that travel to the Barnesville campus this semester for dual enrollment classes. Additionally, there are 17 students who currently take classes at the Griffin Regional College and Career Academy that are facilitated by Gordon State College instructors.
The administration at Jackson High School reached out by phone to parents and guardians of students who attend dual-enrollment courses on the main campus of Gordon State College.
Simpson said as of March 12, the dual enrolled students can still attend classes at GSC.
"The Department of Health would contact us and the parents if there were any additional concerns," he said, "and we have not heard from them or anyone telling us that it would unsafe for them to continue."
The school system has already implemented proactive measures to minimize risk to students, employees, and families, including the cancelling of several out-of-state trips planned for the next few weeks.
"Our stance has been this week that we are taking school travel on a case by case basis," Simpson said. "The first thing we weigh is when is the trip. If it is in June or toward the end of the year, we're taking a wait and see approach.
"All of our out-of-state trips between now and spring break have been cancelled. With in-state trips we're taking a wait and see approach. We had our Skills USA team, which is our construction pathway at the high school; their state convention was today. I just got a text indicating that they had cancelled that meeting and the students are on their way back home. So we're starting to see some state and even national-level organizations that our people would have been going to attend cancel those gatherings now.
"We had an 8th grade band trip to Tampa at the end of the month (that has been cancelled)," Simpson continued. "In each of these cases, we've tried to collaborate with the parents to get their thoughts and feelings, and then make a decision. We spent most of the week gathering information from the travel companies, hotels, places where we've got money tied up, about the likelihood of getting refunds. Most everyone that we've been dealing with has been willing to completely refund the school system or the students any money that they've paid.
"We're just going to err on the side of caution. We have another elementary school trip going to Space Camp in mid-May. We've not cancelled that yet, but we've established communication with the Space Center over in Huntsville and the travel company. If things continue to track the way they are, then we'll have to make a decision in the next couple of weeks."
The school system is in one of its busiest sporting events seasons of the year, with baseball, soccer, tennis, golf, track, and middle school volleyball underway. Simpson said they have not cancelled any sporting events yet.
"The GHSA released a statement yesterday that they are leaving that up to school districts," he said. "As of today, I haven't made a decision to cancel any sporting events. We continue to monitor the Department of Health, the Department of Education, the CDC, or any of those organizations, and if they recommend that we do so, we're going to follow the recommendation."
Dr. Simpson took part in a webinar on March 11 with other school superintendents, along with Gov. Brian Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Wood. Simpson said the plan is to keep the lines of communication open.
"They just asked that we communicate closely with them as we assess our situation here locally, and that if we had a student or staff member that was presumed or diagnosed to be positive for the virus, then we would follow their recommendations," Simpson said. "That's what we've been asked to do; to consult with public health experts and medical experts to guide us on our decision.
"Of course, we're going to err on the side of caution. Just like any other superintendent in the state, if I was pressed on what to do, I would take the safest route first. This thing is progressing and things are evolving very fast and I think it's very important that we remain flexible and open. Sometimes a decision that you make right now, the next day it may no longer be the right course of action, depending on how things progress. It's just important to monitor closely."
Parents can monitor the BCSS website at www.bcssk12.org for the most updated information. They will continue to provide updates as they become available.
For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
