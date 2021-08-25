With a total of 383 students quarantined following testing positively for COVID-19, the Butts County School System has implemented a temporary mask mandate beginning Aug. 24 for school buses and inside school building.
“We did implement a temporary requirement for masks on school buses and inside school buildings,” said Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. “We’re just doing it temporarily to try to get through this latest surge. We’re just doing it for the next few weeks and are hopeful that we can return to an optional status very soon. But out of an abundance of caution, we’re trying to be as proactive and safe as we can for the next few weeks.
“Our local case numbers are very high. Based on the data that the county sent out this week, we had a 120% increase here locally in cases," Simpson added. "We’ve seen that impact the high school and middle school in particular (Jackson High School and Henderson Middle School are both on total virtual learning this week), and we’re just trying to be sure that we move forward with caution and doing everything we can to keep that from impacting the school district.”
The school updates daily on their website the number of students and staff currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus. As of Aug. 24, a total of 383 students and six staff members were in quarantine. Following is a breakdown by school and the district office:
• Daughtry Elementary - 53 students
• Jackson Elementary - 40 students, 1 staff
• Stark Elementary - 51 students
• Henderson Middle - 135 students
• Jackson High - 104 students
• District Office - 5 staff
