March 16-20 was declared School Board Appreciation Week in Georgia. During the Butts County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, March 10, Butts County schools presented the board members with certificates and small tokens of appreciation, including cookies, backpacks and umbrellas.
BOE members are (left to right) Kelly Raney (District 3), Clifford Marshall (District 4), Chairman Millard Daniel (District 5), Bobby Craven (District 1) and Mamie Crawford (District 2).
