Approximately 200 Butts County School System employees received their Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, Mar. 26 at a clinic at Henderson Middle School. The school system partnered with the Butts County Health Department and the Butts County Fire Department to administer the vaccines.
Gov. Brian Kemp designated the 83,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine was to go to educators, and Butts County teachers and staff received that vaccine.
“We were encouraged by the news that educators and school system employees were included in the current phase of vaccine and immediately reached out to our local health department and officials to plan a partnership to provide access to those vaccines as quickly as possible to any of our staff who wanted to participate.” said Dr. Todd Simpson, Superintendent. “We encouraged our employees to consider the vaccine as yet another way to protect themselves, our students, and our working environment.”
Krystal Whitten, lead nurse at the Butts County Health Department and Chief Mike Wilson of the Butts County Fire Department provided oversight and guidance for the clinic. Butts County School System school nurses administered the vaccines.
“We are so thankful for the support of our local health officials," Simpson said. "We see this clinic as another proactive measure to minimize the risks of Covid-19 for our students, employees, and our community.”
