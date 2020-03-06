While students will be enjoying a day off from school next Friday, Mar. 13, the Butts County School System will hold a mock tornado scenario at Stark Elementary School.
As part of their ongoing preparedness, the school system will participate with the Butts County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Police Department, Butts County Fire and Rescue, and others in the mock disaster.
Mar. 13 is a professional learning day for staff and school will not be in session.
The mock disaster drill will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
