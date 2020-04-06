With Gov. Brian Kemp cancelling in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, proms and graduations are caught up in the crisis, the Butts County School System is looking at a variety of possibilities for providing some type of graduation for seniors and other students, either by delaying the ceremony several months, or by some type of online ceremony,
"We are working now and will be ramping up our efforts to determine how we handle all of these end-of-the-year functions, including graduation and award ceremonies and all those kinds of things," said Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. "I don't have answers for how we're going to handle that yet, but we're going to be working hard over the next couple of weeks to determine what the best ways to move forward are.
"I think what's most important for people to know is we're not going to let the challenge before us deter us from doing something for our students. That includes students throughout the district. The end-of-the-year ceremonies and functions that we have don't stop at the high school. They go all the way down through the elementary schools in terms of recognizing students for academic achievements and other accomplishments throughout the district."
Simpson added that there will be some type of celebration and recognition, but it may not look like it traditionally does.
"I would imagine our celebrations and functions will both be accommodations of delaying some things and accommodations of looking at some online type recognitions where we may have to use video and other digital formats to celebrate things," he said. "It's a very unique time and will call for some unique measures, but we're not going to let that deter us from celebrating students."
Passing grades
Georgia has also waived all of the end of course tests and end of grade tests, including final exams. But Simpson said that doesn't mean students don't have to continue to study and show that they are continuing to learn.
"The end of grade tests don't have a bearing on a student's final grade in a course, but the end of course tests at the high school level does have a bearing," said Simpson. "Essentially right now, a student's final grade will reflect their course work and the level of mastery that they've demonstrated throughout the course throughout the year.
"All of us still expect students to complete their coursework. That is what is most important right now, that students continue to work on the assignments and activities that their teachers are offering. From a big picture standpoint, our philosophy is that we want to do everything we can to make sure that no student is 'injured' in any way academically by this. We want to do the best we can as educators to encourage our students to do the best that they can in terms of completing their assignments. We're going to do all that we can to take care of our students and families and to make sure that they are as successful as they can be with this format."
School work
The Butts County School System continues to provide students with their work both online and by hard copies.
"Most of our instructional activities are being delivered online through a digital component," Simpson said. "We do still have some families requesting the hard copy packets and we're trying to provide as many of those as we can, but we're encouraging people to try to move away from that, just because that would be difficult to sustain due to the amount of paper and having the staff available to make those copies and distribute them.
"Out of fairness to our staff and not putting them into a potentially unsafe situation, we decided to limit the packet pickups and drop offs to the schools," he added. "All of our school sites have a designated location outside the building where they have some containers where parents that need a packet can go and pick those up, and drop off work as well. Principals are coordinating getting any work that has been turned in to the appropriate teacher."
Expanding wifi
The greatest challenge is being able to assist students and their families in finding internet connection.
"We have put a page on our website to let families know where they can go to connect to wifi," the superintendent said. "All of our school buildings have a hotspot on the outside of the building, so they can pull up into the parking lot and connect to wifi there. The city of Flovilla has done the same thing on the city hall building, and Central Georgia EMC now has wifi available in its parking lot."
But over spring break April 6-10, the school system is hoping to greatly expand wifi throughout the county by stationing school buses equipped with wifi devices in specific locations.
"We've identified locations throughout the county where we can park those buses and serve a radius of the area like a house, where someone could pull up next to the bus and connect on wifi," Simpson said. "It would be a mobile hotspot they could connect to. We ordered those and our technology department is waiting for them to arrive and get those buses equipped and deployed as soon as we can, and hopefully provide some additional coverage around the county. We're hoping to deploy up to 10 buses around the county to further provide some wifi."
Simpson said it is important for students and their parents to understand why the buses are placed where they are.
"The thing we have to pay attention to is the strength of the cellular signal," he said. "Even though there might not be internet in a certain location, as long as there is a cell signal there, we can place a bus there. But unfortunately there are some areas where there is no internet and no cell signal, either, so it wouldn't do anybody any good to place a bus where there's no cellular signal.
"What we're trying to do is go to the very edge of where the cell signal is and try to place a bus there in proximity to some areas where we know internet service is sparse."
With the extra wifi hotspots around the county, Simpson said students and parents can pull up to a site, download lessons or upload work, and then return home.
"The good thing about using Google Drive or Google Classroom is that you can work offline, you just have to go somewhere to connect to the internet to sync everything." he said. "So a student can work offline, then go sync their classroom up and their teacher can see their work."
