JACKSON — The Butts County Board of Education recognized the graduates of the Butts County School System’s Aspiring Leaders Cohort III for the 2022-22 school year during the Board’s Tuesday, May 9 meeting.
The course gives school system employees education and training to be better leaders in their schools.
“This program helps us grow our own leaders,” said Butts County School Superintendent Brent Lowe. “They get their feet wet by wading into the administrative waters, so to speak.”
The year’s program graduates are William Allen, Amy Beasley, Shannon Borum, Laquesha Brooks, Pamela Chester, Kayla Davenport, Molly Flores, Abby Hardin, Amber Kersey, Kristin Stephens, Brooke Stroud, Christina Wiggins and Leigh Ann Worley.
