This sprawling ranch home is a must-see in beautiful Braselton! It’s situated on a large cul-de-sac lot in the highly desirable Ridge at Chestnut Mountain community. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been lovingly maintained, tastefully landscaped, and is truly Move-In Ready! Click for more.ON THE MARKET: This $650K traditional ranch home in Braselton is quite the find