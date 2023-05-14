CohortIII.jpeg

Thirteen Butts County School System employees were recognized during the May meeting of the Butts County Board of Education for completing the 2022-23 Aspiring Leaders Cohort lll. Shown (left to right) with Butts County School Superintendent Brent Lowe (far right) are William Allen, Molly Flores, Amy Beasley, Shannon Borum, Kristin Stephens, Amber Kersey, Brooke Stroud, Laquesha Brooks, Christina Wiggins, Pamela Chester and Kayla Davenport. Not pictured, Abby Hardin and Leigh Ann Worley.

 Photo by Sharon Dowdy Cruse

JACKSON — The Butts County Board of Education recognized the graduates of the Butts County School System’s Aspiring Leaders Cohort III for the 2022-22 school year during the Board’s Tuesday, May 9 meeting.

The course gives school system employees education and training to be better leaders in their schools.

