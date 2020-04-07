Butts County school students are out on spring break this week, and so is the school system's feeding program. When students start back next week with their remote learning due to schools being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they and their parents will find a change in the feeding program.
The system is feeding 518 students more than 3,000 meals a week. They have been doing so by having buses take out two days' worth of sack breakfasts and lunches on Mondays, and three days' worth of sack meals on Wednesdays.
But with the safety of school staff, students and parents in mind, and with a possible shortage of sack lunch foods, beginning on Monday, April 13, parents will have to pick up meals for Mondays and Tuesdays at the bus ramp of their children's schools. On Wednesdays, the buses will continue delivering meals.
"There are a couple of reasons for doing that," said Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. "Number one, it does limit the exposure of our staff by doing it curbside.
"Secondly, a problem a lot of school systems are starting to run into is that we're all ordering the same things, so supplies of things like peanut butter and jelly and bread and those kinds of things tend to run low at times and can be difficult for us to continue to get. However, the hot meal choices like a chicken sandwich, hamburger or hotdog, those kinds of things, are readily available right now, but we can't maintain the food temperature of hot meals when we take them out on buses.
"So what we've decided to do is to take advantage of the supplies of the traditional hot meals that are out there and we can prepare those on site and basically serve them at the bus ramps at each one of our schools and maintain the food temp that we need to maintain."
On Mondays, students will receive two sack breakfasts for Monday and Tuesday, a hot lunch for Monday, and a sack lunch for Tuesday. On Wednesdays, they will receive three sack breakfasts and three sack lunches fo Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Simpson said that will reduce the risk of exposure by staff, children and parents when the buses go out just one day a week.
"If it gets to the point where it is just not safe for us to do that, we may have to pause, but we're not ready to make that declaration yet," he said. "We'll just have to see how things play out. As long we feel like we can do it and protect our staff and protect the students and families that are gathering to get those meals, we want to try to continue it.
"I know how important that is and I know that there are families that depend on that. We're doing our very best to continue it, but we also have to think about the safety of the staff as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.