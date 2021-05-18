Hundreds of family members and friends turned out for a combined spring concert by 12 school bands and choruses in the Butts County School System on Saturday, May 15. The concert was held on a beautiful spring day at the Indian Springs Amphitheater.
Taking part in the concert were:
♦ The 5th Grade Band — Made up of 5th graders from all three elementary schools.
♦ The JHS Drum Line
♦ The Henderson Middle School 6th Grade Band
♦ The Henderson Middle School Chorus
♦ The Henderson Middle School Concert Band — Made up of 7th and 8th graders
♦ The Combined Henderson Middle School/Jackson High School Choruses
♦ The Henderson Middle School Symphonic Band — Made up of 7th and 8th graders
♦ The Jackson High School Chorus
♦ The Jackson High School Concert Band
♦ The Jackson High School Instructional Focus Band
♦ The Jackson High School Symphonic Band
♦ The Jackson High School Combined Bands — Giving a preview of the music to be played during the halftime performances at the Jackson High School football games next fall.
