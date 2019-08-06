Nearly 3,400 students reported to school in Butts County on Monday for the first day of the 2019-20 school year.
Interim Butts County School Superintendent Todd Simpson said the enrollment on the first day was 3,393, which was 39 more than the first-day count at the start of the 2018-19 school year.
Aside from a brief and intermittent power outage at Jackson Elementary, and some traffic troubles in the afternoon near Jackson High School and Henderson Middle School, Simpson said the first day of this school year went smoothly. The power issues, attributed to a computer glitch, were remedied within about an hour by manual resets, and Simpson said traffic flow at the high school and middle school complex should improve with experience in the coming days.
He noted the movement of students — from classrooms to lunchrooms and from classrooms to buses — can be particularly complex on the first day of school. He said all of the system’s bus-riding students were off their buses Monday by 5 p.m., and those unloading times are expected to get earlier as the system becomes more efficient with its routes.
“The biggest challenge when you start school is moving students,” he said.