Butts County Board of Education members could be close to announcing a finalist — or finalists — for the position of superintendent.
The board has called a meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, at the Ernest Battle Professional Development Center in Jackson, with an agenda that includes an executive session for a personnel discussion.
The agenda also includes an update on the superintendent search, with a possible announcement of one or more finalists for the position. Under Georgia law, school boards may release the names of up to three finalists for superintendent positions — through many announce just one — but must wait 14 days to allow for public input before formally voting on a hire.
Since Robert "Buddy" Costley's departure as superintendent in July, assistant superintendent Todd Simpson has been serving as interim superintendent. Costley served eight years in the position.
The Georgia School Boards Association has been conducting the search on the Butts County school board's behalf.