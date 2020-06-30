Butts County said goodbye to a combined 48 years of experience on Friday, June 26, at a retirement reception for GIS Coordinator Crawford “Corky” Thomas and Senior Appraiser Jim Wallace. Thomas retired after 20 years with the county, and Wallace retired with 28 years of service.
At the reception, Commission Chair Ken Rivers read proclamations in honor of Thomas and Wallace and thanking them for their service to the county and its residents.
County staff contributed to retirement gifts for Thomas and Wallace. They presented Wallace and his wife Rita with a beach bag filled with hats, towels, a siesta pillow for Wallace with photos of him “deep in thought,” flower leis, and a certificate for a week’s vacation at Hilton Head Island.
With Thomas’ wife, Sandra, watching, Thomas was presented a Les Paul Tribute guitar. He said he was surprised to receive such a gift and will enjoy playing it during his retirement.
