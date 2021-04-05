The outpouring of support from the Butts County community for victims of the tornado that tore through Newnan the night of Mar. 25 was "a blessing," according to Pastor Collus G. Watson of China Group Baptist Church.
Watson, who grew up in Senoia and still has a lot of family and friends in Coweta County, said the tornado damaged and destroyed homes on the side of Newnan where he grew up. Watson put out a plea on Mar. 31 for donations of non-perishable food items, bottled water, personal hygiene supplies, and cleaning supplies, with Zion Missionary Baptist Church as the drop-off point. Saturday morning, a large box truck was filled with the donations and they were delivered to Newnan for distribution.
"The response has been wonderful. We had a great turnout from the community," Pastor Kevin Gibbs of Zion Missionary Baptist said Saturday morning. "A lot of people stopped by on Wednesday night and brought us a great amount of supplies, and we've got a great group of people bringing supplies in this morning."
Watson agreed.
"We've had a very nice turnout, and what I love about it is it is a multi-cultural thing of how the community of Butts County has come together to show love and support for the people of Coweta County," Watson said.
"We're very pleased with the turnout we've had. We started on Wednesday, asking people to bring things, and had a nice turnout despite the weather. And we've had a nice turnout thus far this morning."
Watson, who has been in contact with a coalition of churches in Coweta County which are coordinating the relief effort, said the supplies will be taken to one of four churches and distributed from there.
"Because the inner city of Newnan still has downed power lines and still has trees down and things of that nature, a coalition there has four strategic churches on the corners of the county," he said. "What we're doing is taking these supplies to a church called Mt. Calvary, which is located on the southern end of Coweta County. Their facility is large enough to handle the influx of material.
"Then they have small school buses and vans transport the necessities in on an as-needed basis, because big trucks like this are just too large to go into the hardest hit areas."
Supplies are just one of the needs for the citizens in Coweta County, Watson added.
"I know one of the things that they desperately in need of is just manpower and people with chainsaws and pickup trucks," he said. "One of the things they said is they are cutting the wood up, but they have no where to take the wood. So we're still looking at it from that aspect."
Watson said he will provide an update later this week, and added that he is grateful for the support from local residents.
"I'm thankful for the outpouring of love from Butts County," he said. "That could have been us."
