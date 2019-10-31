Southern Crescent Technical College has announced the nomination of 26 students for the 2020 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL). The announcement came during a reception held Oct. 22.
The annual GOAL program recognizes students who possess excellence in leadership and ability, the college said. Chosen for recognition by their instructors, one of the nominees is from Butts County — Norma Cline, a business management student.
"The purpose of the GOAL program," said Ms. Cherryl Burks, GOAL Coordinator, "is to spotlight the outstanding achievement by students in Georgia's technical colleges and to emphasize the importance of technical education in today’s global workforce."
The local GOAL winner will speak on behalf of Southern Crescent Technical College to promote technical education throughout the community and state.
A screening committee at Southern Crescent Technical College will review each of the instructors’ nominations, then conduct personal interviews with the students. Finalists will then be chosen to compete to be the Southern Crescent Technical College GOAL winner for 2020.
The finalists will take part in another round of interviews and evaluations by representatives from local business and industry. That panel will consider the students’ qualities including academic achievement, personal character, leadership abilities and enthusiasm for technical education.
The student judged most outstanding will be designated as the college’s GOAL winner and move on to the regional preliminary judging. Then three from each region, which will make up the nine finalists, will attend competition for the state GOAL award and selection as the Technical College System of Georgia’s 2020 student of the year where they will have the responsibility of traveling the state as the ambassador for the entire Technical College System.