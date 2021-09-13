The Butts County Republican Party will be hosting “Coffee and Conversation" over the next few months at the Brickery Restaurant, 232 West Second Street in Jackson.
There will be guest speakers at each of the Saturday meetings, which will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 9 a.m. The dates of the meetings are:
• Sept. 18, 2021
• Oct. 16, 2021
• Jan. 15, 2022
• Feb. 19, 2022
• Mar. 19, 2022
• Apr. 16, 2022
• May 21, 2022
For more information, text or call 478-494-0046 or 470-771-9069. You can find the party on Facebook at Butts County Republican Party.
