The Butts County Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, Georgia Department of Corrections Fire Service, and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office held a 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony Friday morning, Sept. 10, in front of the Butts County Administration Building.
A large American flag hung down from BCFD Ladder 7 as fire engines and ambulances were arranged in front. Firefighters, EMTs and deputies attended, as did a small crowd of county personnel and residents.
The ceremony began at 10 a.m. with the Jackson High School Naval ROTC Color Guard presenting the colors. Butts County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Pastor Lamar Cole then gave an invocation.
As public safety personnel were brought to attention and saluted, BCSO Capt. Matt Garrison and FF/PDMC Eric Castleberry lowered the American flag to half-staff on the flag pole.
FF/EMT-1 Sean Wallace then explained the meaning of the 5-5-5 bell. Before telephones and radio, fire departments used the telegraph to communicate. When a firefighter died in the line of duty, the fire alarm office would tap out a special signal of five measured dashes, a pause, five more dashes, another pause, and five more dashes.
This became universally known as the Tolling of the Bell and was broadcast over all telegraph fire alarm circuits. This signal was a sign of honor and respect for all firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice, and it has become a time-honored tradition.
BCFD Chief Mike Wilson then performed the Tolling of the Bell.
Butts County Deputy County Administrator Michael Brewer and Butts County Sheriff Gary Long spoke during the ceremony.
Brewer, who was the Butts County 911 Director at the time of the 9/11/01 terrorist attacks, said men and women of public safety have always risen to challenges, and nowhere was that more evident than on 9/11.
“It was a day that none of us who experienced it will ever forget, because we saw not only the worst side of humanity revealed in those first few moments, but the very best of humanity’s story unfold in the hours and days that followed,” Brewer said. “It’s that aspect that we stand here today and commemorate, that we honor and that we pay tribute to, for we witnessed first-hand the essence of sacrifice when it was called for and given.
“We bore witness to Christ-like sacrifices that day, and we were all changed by what we saw and transformed in some way by what we experienced together. We remember them all today - the firefighters, the medics and the police of New York and the Port Authority, who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center, and those who were lost on the attack at the Pentagon, and we also honor those who prevented further loss by forcing down United Flight 93 before more lives and losses could be incurred.
“Today we also honor those who came after them, too,” Brewer continued. “The ones who sifted through mountains of rubble, who wouldn’t give up and who refused to stop, even as they were endangering and undermining their own health and in many cases, shortening their future to do so. And we also honor the survivors - the families of those lost in the attacks and those who were lost trying to rescue them. Today they all carry a special place in our hearts and we lift them up today in our thoughts, in our prayers, in our memories.
“September 11, 2001 changed the lives of everyone who experienced that day in some way or another. Many died that day, and many have died since then, but we, gathered here today, remember their lives, honor their sacrifices and celebrate the difference they made, for in one of our greatest moments of tragedy, we needed to be reminded that men and women of courage will always rise to meet the challenges of any moment.”
Sheriff Long recalled the number of people who were killed during 9/11, including 344 firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers, and 55 military personnel. He also noted the number of U.S. military personnel and civilians, as well as Afghan military personnel and civilians, killed during the 20-year fight against the Taliban, who committed the terrorist attack on 9/11 and to whom the U.S. abandoned Afghanistan to a few weeks ago.
He also honored the 13 U.S. military personnel killed during the evacuation. Thirteen deputies held American flags in memory of them.
“The first soldier killed in Afghanistan was Sgt. First Class Nathan Ross Chapman of the 1st Special Forces Group, on Jan. 4, 2002,” Long said. “Unfortunately, on Aug. 27, 2021, during the most ridiculous withdrawal of any country I’ve seen, 13 of our bravest men and women were killed by a suicide bomber. The most alarming thing to me is I haven’t heard one politician stand on TV and and recognize them by their names. The 13 flags here represent each one of these soldiers, and I’m going to name them.”
After naming the soldiers, Long said the United States needs to reunite today like it did 20 years ago.
“Today is the day that we put party affiliations to the side, we put our difference to the side,” Long said. “One thing about everybody in this audience and everybody in this country - we might look different, our skin might be different, but under that thin layer of skin is a true American, and we need to be Americans together.”
Following the speeches, Crystal McGaha sang the National Anthem, and Butts County Commissioner and Rev. Robert Henderson closed the ceremony with prayer.
