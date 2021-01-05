While the number of voters in Butts County wasn't as high as the Nov. 5 General Election, the county remained solidly behind the Republican candidates in the Jan. 5 Runoff Election, with senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and PSC Dist. 4 incumbent Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. easily winning locally.
In the November General Election, 68.92% of the registered voters in Butts County (11,822) cast ballots. In sharp contrast, more than 2,000 fewer registered voters (9,750) voted in the runoff, only 54.9% of the registered voters in the county.
For the runoff, 6,069 voters cast ballots during early voting, 1,193 mailed in their ballots, and 2,480 voted on election day.
Butts County
U.S. Senate
David Perdue (I) (R) - 71.52% (6,964)
Jon Ossoff (D) - 28.47% (2,772)
Statewide as of 10 p.m., with 124 of 159 counties reporting (77.99%), Perdue held a very narrow margin over Ossoff, with Perdue having 50.90% of the votes, and Ossoff having 49.10%.
Butts County
U.S. Senate
Kelly Loeffler (I) (R) - 71.33% (6,945)
Raphael Warnock (D) - 28.66% (2,791)
Statewide as of 10 p.m., with 124 of 159 counties reporting (77.99%), Loeffler also held a very narrow margin over Warnock, with Loeffler having 50.52% of the votes, and Warnock having 49.48%.
Butts County
Public Service Commission
District 4
Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I) (R) - 72.55% (6,993)
Daniel Blackman (D) - 27.44% (2,645)
Statewide as of 10 p.m., with 124 of 159 counties reporting (77.99%), McDonald held a slightly wider margin over Blackman, with McDonald having 51.89% of the votes, and Blackman having 48.11%.
