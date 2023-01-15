ATLANTA – Four confirmed tornadoes ripped through Georgia Thursday, part of a storm system that left widespread structural damage, power outages and two deaths in their wake.
“The damage is literally statewide,” Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters Friday at the state Capitol shortly before he, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, and Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns left on a helicopter tour of damaged areas.
The first tornado report came in mid-afternoon Thursday in the LaGrange area, said James Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. But Spalding County suffered the worst damage when a tornado cut a path up to five miles wide, Stallings said.
Jones’ hometown of Jackson also suffered heavy damage. A 5-year-old died there when a tree fell on a car in which he was riding. A state emergency response worker also was killed by falling debris.
The storm and its aftermath also caused multiple injuries, Stallings said.
Stallings said the damage wasn’t limited to areas in the direct path of the tornadoes. High straight-line winds downed trees and damaged homes in many other communities across the state, he said.
The governor urged Georgians affected by the storms to remain patient.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” he said.
Kemp said it’s too early to assess the cost of the damage. He said Georgia will seek federal assistance if the cost is high enough to qualify.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.