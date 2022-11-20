Butts County Ambulance.jpg

Butts County ambulances will be getting a new device that will help save lives, thanks to the Board of Commissioners and Sylvan Grove Hospital Authority.

 Photo by Larry Stanford

JACKSON — The Butts County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of five mechanical cardiopulmonary resuscitation (mCPR) for the fire department at its Nov. 14 meeting. The Sylvan Grove Hospital Authority is contributing at least $9,000 of the $9,993.05 purchase price.

Butts County Fire Chief Mike Wilson came before the BOC to request the purchase of the five devices, which will be placed on the county’s ambulances.

Recommended for you

Tags