Both the Butts County Board of Commissioners and Butts County Board of Education have tentatively adopted budgets with tax millage decreases, but due to increases in the assessed values of homes in the county, property owners will still see increases in the amount of taxes they will pay.
Both boards have also set dates for public hearings on the millage rates and the budgets.
BOC
The Board of Commissioners has adopted a preliminary Fiscal Year 2023 (FY 2023) General Fund budget of $26,250,894. This is a $3,133,553 increase over the FY 22 budget of $23,117,341.
Due to the increases in assessed home values, the county is able to meet the new budget with a millage rate of 12.0190 mills, which is a decrease of 0.93 mills from last year’s rate of 12.9590 mills.
For a home with a fair market value of $150,000, the proposed tax increase is approximately $5.50, and for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $5.58.
The Board of Commissioners has scheduled millage and budget public hearings for:
• Thursday, June 16, 8 a.m., Courtroom B - Proposed millage rate for county only.
• Thursday, June 16, 5:30 p.m., Courtroom B - Proposed Fiscal Year 2023 county budget.
• Thursday, June 16, 6 p.m., Courtroom B - Proposed millage rate for county only.
• Thursday, June 23, 8 a.m., Courtroom A - Proposed millage rate for county only.
• Thursday, June 23, 8:15 a.m., Courtroom A - Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2023 county budget; adoption of the proposed millage rate for county only.
• Thursday, June 30, 6:15 p.m., Courtroom B - Called meeting to adopt total millage rate set for county, school and hospital.
The FY 2023 budget document is available for public review in the Commissioners’ Office at 625 W. Third Street, Suite 4, in Jackson during normal business hours.
BOE
The Butts County Board of Education has adopted a preliminary FY 2023 General Fund budget of $32,224,662, an increase of $1,984,228 over the FY 2022 budget of $30,240,434. Total projected state revenue for the budget is $18,824,662, and total projected local revenue is $13,100,000.
Due to the increases in assessed home values, the BOE is able to meet the new budget with a millage rate of 14.1750 mills, which is a decrease of 0.913 mills from last year’s rate of 15.0880 mills. It is the 12th consecutive year the school system has not had to raise the millage rate to fund the budget.
The Board of Education has scheduled budget public hearings for:
• Thursday, June 23, 10 a.m.
• Thursday, June 23, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, June 30, 5:30 p.m.
All three public hearings will be held at the Ernest Battle Professional Learning Center, 218 Woodland Way in Jackson.
The FY 2023 budget document is available for public review in the school system office at 218 Woodland Way in Jackson during normal business hours.
