The Butts County Probate Court will close to the public next week due exposures to individuals testing positive for COVID-19 and will handle business remotely. The following notice from Probate Judge Elizabeth Biles outlines procedures and contact information:
Due to the exposure to individuals testing positive to COVID-19, the Probate Court of Butts County will be closed to the public for the week of Jan. 11-15, 2021. All essential court functions will be handled remotely. Essential court functions include clerical duties of processing estate filings, marriage licenses, issuance of death certificates, and disposition permits.
All previously scheduled court hearings will be conducted by Zoom.
Estate filings and traffic payments can be mailed to:
Butts County Probate Court' P.O. Box 1940
Jackson, GA 30233
Staff can be contacted by phone at 770-775-8204 or fax at 770-775-8004. Email and voicemail messages will be checked and returned as quickly as possible by court staff.
The Probate office will be will be deep cleaned and sanitized before staff members will be allowed to return, following medical advice and court safety protocols. The court will determine the time and ability to reopen the offices to the public with limited or complete in-person access in a way to ensure compliance with all local health and statewide judicial safety guidelines.
The Butts County government social media pages will be updated as necessary to give public notice to any changes as we work to resume more normal court operations. We apologize for an inconvenience and ask for understanding during this difficult time.
