When the Butts County school year opens on Monday, Aug. 17, students will be learning from home for the first 15 school days, and the school system is doing all it can to provide students a quality distance education.
The school system will spread the majority of its portable wifi systems throughout the county to improve internet service for parents and students, and will provide learning packets at each school as they did last spring, but with the bonus of QR codes that can be used on cell phones to bring up lessons.
Butts County Schools bought 10 wifi devices last winter and were given eight more devices by the state in May. The devices can be put onto school buses that are stationed in areas of the county where internet signals are weak to provide wifi hotspots that parents can bring their children and internet devices and download lessons and upload homework.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said while the system will use some of the devices on buses as they did last spring, they will also be using them in fixed locations.
"We're working out the locations now, and one of the things that we're doing is we bought some adapters that will allow us to deploy them in a building," Simpson said. "I know we've got a couple of our churches that have agreed to allow us to plug some in and create the wifi area around that building.
"One of the reasons for that is we just don't have 18 buses that we can take out of service. The other thing is we can only use certain buses because they have to have a certain electrical system in it so that the battery doesn't run down. In the buildings we can plug the devices into an electrical outlet and not have to worry about a battery."
Once the locations have been determined, the school system will publish the locations and a map on its website for parents.
While the students will be at home for the first three weeks of the school year, teachers won't. Simpson said teachers will be recording their lessons in their classrooms.
"Our staff is reporting to work each day and we will have some live sessions available where students and families can engage with teachers as they're providing instruction in the classrooms," he said. "All of those sessions will be recorded, and all of them will be linked to our instructional resources."
In addition, the system has developed lessons that can be picked up on cell phones.
"We have created learning activities and learning opportunities for students and families for those first three weeks of school that don't necessarily require the use of a device like a Chromebook or necessarily internet," Simpson said. "They may just require some cellular capability, even if you just have a cell phone.
"For instance, with some of our learning packets, if a family just has a phone, we have QR codes that are on those learning activities. You take a picture of that QR code with your phone and it links to a recorded video of a teacher providing instruction on that content."
As the school system did last spring, Simpson said they will also be putting learning packets out at each of the schools for parents to pick up for their children.
"For the first three weeks, we are going to be putting out packets at the schools." Simpson said. "For those first 15 days, there are some families that didn't choose the virtual option because they didn't have access to internet or they didn't have the most ideal setup to do that. So we have to be sensitive to that and recognize that some families are just not able to continue learning in any other way."
While the first three weeks of school will be strictly virtual learning, the school system will look at data and circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 1, and if they show it is safe to do so, will open the schools back up on Tuesday, Sept. 8 (the day after Labor Day), for face-to-face teaching. Parents can then choose to allow their students to go back to school or stay at home in virtual learning.
In July, the school system gave parents the option to start the school year with their children in virtual learning at home or with in-person learning at school. Through July 23, about 35% of parents chose virtual learning.
But with the start of school delayed from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17, Simpson said those parents that enrolled their children in virtual learning will need to re-enroll them again. Enrollment begins Tuesday, Aug. 11.
"Parents who signed up for the virtual option before will need to reapply, because those preferences were made in July for an Aug. 4 opening," Simpson said. "We need to get a good accurate representation of what those preferences are now. I don't know that they'll change, but I expect that there will be some changes in what the parents express.
"We want to make sure that they've read the most up-to-date information, too, as they express those preferences, so they've had a chance to review the virtual learning handbook, to review some of the expectations and requirements for that. They should be armed with much more information now, and I suspect a lot of parents may be making that decision based on the most current data that's available to us.
"Certainly our ability to watch some other systems go before us and to see how it is going there may influence decisions," he said. "The landscape is changing and the information that we have to make those decisions is continuing to evolve. I think there is a possibility that could change those decisions, but we have to see. That's another reason why it was important to open that back up for parents - we know a lot more now than we did back in mid-July.
"We continue to try to plan and learn," Simpson added. "Obviously, one of the things we've tried to do is learn from other districts that are going back. As we move forward as a profession, we're collecting best practices, and some of those best practices are learned just through implementation. We try to make sure that we learn from others and learn from those who have gone back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.