More than 200 people, the majority of them opposed to a proposed rock quarry on the northwest side of the county, packed the Central Georgia EMC Annex Thursday night as the developer's requests for rezoning and a special use permit went before the Butts County Planning Commission. Two hours later, the crowd burst into applause, with many of them standing, as the commission voted unanimously to recommend denial of both the requests.
Tussahaw Reserves LLC and Keys Ferry Crossing LLC are proposing the quarry be established on 462 acres near Fincherville Road, Jack Maddox Bridge Road and Keys Ferry Road. The proponents say their quarry could prove to be an economic boon for Butts County, bringing in needed jobs and tax revenue.
The property is currently zoned agricultural-residential (AR) and would have to be changed to heavy industrial (M3) and also require a special use permit for the quarry.
But residents in the area are concerned about the safety of citizens and the environment in the area, and the cost to the county of repairing roads that could be damaged by the heavy trucks coming from the quarry, and established the group Butts County Stop the Rock Quarry in opposition. In addition, three landowners whose property borders the proposed quarry site have filed suit against the company owners, claiming the quarry would cause irreparable damage to their properties, and seeking an injunction against the operation of the proposed quarry.
The city of Jackson, Butts County Water Authority, and Henry County Water Authority also expressed their opposition in a Development of Regional Impact study done by the Three Rivers Regional Commission. Jackson and the Butts County Water Authority expressed concerns about possible damage to the water table and to the drinking water resource for much of the county, while Henry County expressed concerns about damage to its Tussahaw Creek Dam, Reservoir and Water Treatment Plant.
At the commission meeting, Planning and Zoning Director Christy Lawson advised the commission that planning staff recommended denial of the requests as they are not consistent with the county's future land use map and comprehensive plan.
At the request of the applicant, Josh Sprayberry, and his attorney, Doug Dillard, the commission allowed them 60 minutes to present their argument as to why the requests should be granted, and the commission also allowed those opposed to the quarry 60 minutes to present their side.
Dillard stated that the property owner has a right to use his or her property as they see fit and that a rock quarry is the best use of this property. He said they would present 10 expert witnesses to back up that claim. Dillard added that those opposed to the quarry have no legal standing because it will be proven the quarry will not harm them or their property.
The expert witnesses reported:
• The soil at the location is not suited for residential construction due to the closeness of the granite to the surface, and it would not be profitable to grow timber on the property.
• Rock quarries do not have any adverse effects on property values.
• Keys Ferry Road, which be the road the trucks going to and leaving the quarry would use, is in good shape and would be able to handle the heavy trucks with regular maintenance.
• The quarry would not adversely affect the water quality in the area, the type of blasting used would not impact neighbors or be a risk to Henry County's Tussahaw Creek Dam, and the noise levels generated by the quarry would be less than two people carrying on a conversation.
Sprayberry closed out their time limit talking about how it is not profitable to raise timber on the site, but that the rock quarry would be profitable not only for his company, but for the county through taxes.
Don Stack, an attorney representing the Butts County Stop the Rock Quarry group, began the opposition's time by stating that they have presented more than 300 pages of submittals to the commission that directly challenge what the expert witnesses said. He went on to state that the purpose of zoning is not to provide profit for a property owner, but to protect the quality of life of individuals in the area.
David Marmins, an attorney representing the three landowners who have filed suit against the quarry, said his clients and surrounding property owners most certainly do have legal standing to protest the quarry, as it will affect both their health and their property's value. Marmins went on to state that granting the requests would be the worst kind of spot zoning. He added that a Georgia Forestry Commission report shows that the property is viable to be used for timber harvesting, and that the Georgia Supreme Court has stated that in zoning challenges, the only relevant evidence regarding the value of property is its value as it is currently zoned.
A long line of residents stood up to voice their opposition, but only 12 were able to speak before time ran out. The rest left their written comments, which the commission said would be added to the record.
Those who spoke included:
• Representatives from the Jackson Lake Association and others expressing concerns about pollutants from the quarry going into the lake and the water quality.
• A woman who said she worked near the Atlanta airport and the nearby Red Oak Quarry. She said she could hear the blasting at the quarry and feel the blasts shake the building she worked in.
• Residents concerned about dust from the quarry affecting their health and the health of farm animals on their property.
• One resident said the well on his property went dry the first day they began blasting sample holes.
• A resident who said his family has owned their property adjacent to the quarry for nearly 200 years and have always raised timber on it.
Following the comments, motions were made, seconded and unanimously approved to recommend denial of both the rezoning request and the special use permit.
The requests will now go before the Butts County Board of Commissioners at their Feb. 22 meeting for a final decision. While the Planning Commission allowed each side a total of 60 minutes for comments, the BOC has stated that it will only allow a 20-minute presentation by the applicant, and 10 minutes each for comments for or against the requests. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Central Georgia EMA Annex at 923 S. Mulberry Street in Jackson. A maximum of 250 people is allowed inside, and everyone entering will have their temperature taken and must wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.