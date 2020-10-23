Central Georgia EMC’s Board Chairman Arthur White, Jr. and CGEMC Board Director Rod Mangham presented the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, the Development Authority of Butts County, and Butts County Schools with checks totaling $30,000 to go toward education, community, and economic development activities. Central Georgia EMC presented 23 checks in October, totaling $265,650 to area Chambers of Commerce, Industrial Development Authorities, and School Boards throughout the service territory. These funds come from unclaimed capital credits that remain with CGEMC after five years. Capital credits are margins over and above the cost of providing service for Central Georgia EMC customer-owners for a specific year after financial obligations have been met. Unclaimed capital credits that remain after five years stay in the communities served by Central Georgia EMC for the sole purposes of funding education, economic development, and 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in the EMC service area.
featured
Butts County organizations receive $30,000 for community enrichment from Central Georgia EMC
Tags
Larry Stanford
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
A university professor has been missing for nearly two weeks after hiking in Mount Rainier National Park
- By Harmeet Kaur and Andy Rose, CNN
-
- 0
featured
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
- By Allen Kim, CNN
- Updated
- 0
featured
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hazard mitigation plan approved for Butts County, Jackson, Flovilla and Jenkinsburg
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Three Points Center establishing residential treatment center for adopted youth in Butts County
- Butts County recreational soccer players and families turn out to honor Coach Robert Harper
- New state record blue catfish caught in Stewart County
- Jackson man included in six arrested at Forsyth motel for drugs
- Man shoots at suspects during attempted robbery at Atlanta Neiman Marcus
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Georgia deputy: Alleged Burglar caught red-handed inside a boat
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Georgia at Alabama Football
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts lake living with incredible sunrise views
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts covered boathouse and dock
- Best small towns to live in across America
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home with deep water frontage selling for $989k
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson home on Tussahaw Creek is quiet escape for weekends (or every day)
- 50 best horror TV shows
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - October 20
- From Wuhan to the White House: A timeline of COVID-19’s spread
- Best movie for every type of horror fan
Latest News
- Heating assistance appointments can be made beginning Nov. 2
- Stop the Rock Quarry meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m.
- United Bank CEO James J. Edwards Jr,. elected chairman of American Bankers Association
- Butts County organizations receive $30,000 for community enrichment from Central Georgia EMC
- Jackson High School names Students of the Week; Athletes of the Week
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Who do you think won the final presidential debate?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.