Central Georgia EMC’s Board Chairman Arthur White, Jr. and CGEMC Board Director Rod Mangham presented the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, the Development Authority of Butts County, and Butts County Schools with checks totaling $30,000 to go toward education, community, and economic development activities. Central Georgia EMC presented 23 checks in October, totaling $265,650 to area Chambers of Commerce, Industrial Development Authorities, and School Boards throughout the service territory. These funds come from unclaimed capital credits that remain with CGEMC after five years. Capital credits are margins over and above the cost of providing service for Central Georgia EMC customer-owners for a specific year after financial obligations have been met. Unclaimed capital credits that remain after five years stay in the communities served by Central Georgia EMC for the sole purposes of funding education, economic development, and 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in the EMC service area.

