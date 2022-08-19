JACKSON — Butts County is giving residents an opportunity to get an in-depth look at how the county’s government operates — from public safety to taxes, the judicial system and leisure services — via the first ever Citizen’s Academy.
County Manager Brad Johnson said the academy is a way to bring the community together while expanding their knowledge about where they live.
“We’re here to serve them,” Johnson said. “The academy will give residents a clear understanding of what we do.”
The academy will be held 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday evening from Sept. 13 to Oct. 18 at the Administration Building, 625 West Third St. in Jackson.
Johnson said the classes will be engaging and interactive and will incorporate tours of the judicial system and the 911 Center. A public safety night will include an opportunity to see and touch safety equipment and vehicles like fire trucks.
“We don’t want to waste anyone’s time,” Johnson said. “We want show everyone what’s going on in their government, get their input and have fun while learning.”
The Citizens Academy schedule is as follows:
• Administration and management
• Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management Agency
Planning & Zoning Development
• Development, planning, zoning
• Economic and industrial development
• Roads, streets, bridges and transportation
• County water management
Graduations and evaluations
