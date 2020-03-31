As of noon Tuesday, March 31, Butts County now has six confirmed cases of coronavirus, but no deaths reported from the virus.
In the first of their twice-a-day reports, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported the number of confirmed cases of the virus had risen to 3,817 in Georgia, of whom 818 were hospitalized. The number of deaths from COVID-19 is up to 108 in the state.
The number of people who have died from disease represent 2.83% of all cases reported so far in Georgia.
The most cases have been reported in Fulton County, 547 cases and 17 deaths so far. It was followed by Dougherty County (455 cases, 18 deaths), DeKalb County (325 cases, three deaths), Cobb County (272 cases, 11 deaths) and Gwinnett County (233 cases, 2 death) in the top five across across the state. The county of residence is unknown in 164 cases.
Meanwhile, the state has reported 818 hospitalizations from the disease so far. That makes up 21.43% of all cases reported up until Monday morning. The state does not release figures on the number of people who have gotten the disease, but recovered from it.
A total of 16,181 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Georgia so far with about 23.6% of them coming back positive for the disease. The state’s health lab has conducted 1,921 tests while commercial labs have conducted another 14,260 tests. The state has not released county-by-county numbers on how many tests have been conducted in each county.
People in the 18-59 age group make up 58% of all cases reported in Georgia where the age was known, followed by people 60 and older (35%), newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The age was not known in 6% of cases reported so far in the state.
Meanwhile, women make up 51% of cases in the state, followed by men (46%). The gender was unknown in the remaining cases.
The majority of Georgia’s counties now have at least one confirmed case, with only 20 of the 159 counties not reporting any cases.
