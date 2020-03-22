LAGRANGE - There are now 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in District 4 Public Health, which includes 2 confirmed cases in Butts County on March 22.
A daily status report page for confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia is now available. The report updates each day at noon to ensure accurate and regular information is provided to the public. The new tool can be found on the Georgia Department of Public Health website.
Health officials are taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the general public by identifying and contacting the individuals who may have had contact with the Butts County residents who tested positive. The household members of the positive case are self- quarantined and in contact with Health officials for further instructions.
According to federal and state health officials, people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to be tested. Additionally, most people who are mildly or moderately ill with “cold-like” symptoms do not need to be tested.
The majority of people with COVID-19 can safely recover at home with self-isolation and symptomatic treatment. Diagnosis through laboratory testing does not change the care that they would receive.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 and should always consult their healthcare provider if they are sick.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued revised guidance on COVID-19 recovery. The most important step in containing COVID-19 is that people who are sick with mild respiratory symptoms – fever and cough – should stay home and isolate themselves from others for at least seven days after their symptoms began or 72 hours after their fever has resolved and symptoms have improved. If you have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19, you must self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.
Correctly washing your hands and maintaining social distance by avoiding large gatherings and close contact with people who are sick are two of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All Georgians play a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the following guidance:
• Practice social distancing by putting at least feet between yourself and other people.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 log on
to https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html.
-30-
District 4 Public Health is dedicated to preventing disease, promoting health and protecting our communities against health threats through education, service, advocacy and collaboration. District 4 Public Health serves people of all classes and economic status within Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties. Fees are based on income for those without insurance. For more information about District 4 Public Health, visit www.district4health.org.
