As of noon on Tuesday, April 14, Butts County has had 34 people test positive for the COVID-19 virus, with no deaths reported, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). In the last 13 days since April 1 when six people had tested positive, the number of cases in Butts County has increased by 28.
Throughout Georgia, there are now 14,223 cases of the disease, 2,769 Georgians have been hospitalized, and there have been 501 deaths from it, as reported as of noon Tuesday.
People ages 18-59 continue to make up the majority of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, 60% in all, followed by people ages 60 and older (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of people in the remaining 4% of cases in the state are unknown.
In the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 569 confirmed cases and 12 deaths. Here are the counts for neighboring counties:
• Henry: 302 positive, 4 deaths
• Newton: 95 positive, 3 deaths
• Spalding: 82 positive, 4 deaths
• Lamar: 20 positive, 0 deaths
• Jones: 14 positive, 0 deaths
• Monroe: 13 positive, 1 death
• Jasper: 9 positive, 0 deaths
The state has not released figures on the number of people who have contracted the disease and who later recovered.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it takes two days to two weeks for someone carrying the virus to start experiencing symptoms.
Each person who is infected has the potential to infect every other person they come in contact with. People without symptoms can spread the disease to others close by through droplets they give off when they cough, sneeze or talk.
The state has completed roughly 57,000 diagnostic tests, mostly processed in commercial labs. The number of tests has increased substantially in recent days due to tighter coordination between the state health lab and private companies and speedier turnaround times at many local hospitals.
Tests can now be given to people who do not show symptoms of the virus but who were exposed to others who are showing symptoms. Tests can also be given to people working in certain jobs considered “critical infrastructure” who show symptoms.
By the end of this week, people who fit those criteria and want to be tested can call their local health agency to schedule an appointment and do not need a doctor’s referral first.
Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter-in-place order that went into effect at 6 p.m. on April 3. While people can still leave home to tend to essential activities like grocery shopping or going to the doctor, they cannot congregate in groups in public or private, they must obey the 6-foot social distancing rule and they must wash hands and sanitize work areas frequently if their business is deemed essential during the crisis.
The Georgia State Patrol and Butts County Sheriff's Office are authorized to enforce the governor's order for violations by businesses. The Jackson City Council has empowered the Jackson Police Department to enforce violations of sheltering in place and gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.