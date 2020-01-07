The Butts County branch of the NAACP hosted its annual Jubilee Day service at China Grove Baptist Church on Jan. 1, mixing history, faith and song in a program marking the 156th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.
The Jubilee Day program is presented each year by the NAACP and celebrates the effective date — Jan. 1, 1863 — of the Emancipation Proclamation in which Abraham Lincoln decreed slaves being held in rebellious states to be free.
The Butts County branch of the NAACP has been hosting the event for more than 12 years. The Butts County observation began at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson and has been held at Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Flovilla in recent years. This year it was held at China Grove Baptist in Flovilla.
The theme this year was "Remembering, Celebrating, and Engaging for Freedom, Liberty, and Justice."
Dr. Sohmer McKibben, an assistant principal and director of the career, technical and agricultural education program at Jackson High School, spoke on “Remembering Freedom."
Other speakers included host Pastor Collus G. Watson of China Grove Baptist, Pastor Poleon Griffin of Oak Grove Baptist, who is also 1st vice-president of the Butts County NAACP and key planner for the Jubilee Day celebration, Rev. Harry D. Sims of Shiloh Baptist, Pastor Harvey Norris of New Hope Baptist, Rev. Mamie Crawford of Zion Missionary Baptist, Dr. and Rev. Charlie Barlow, President of the Butts County NAACP.
The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Dancers presented "Freedom Dance" to the tune of "Keep On Pushing," composed by Curtis Mayfield and performed by The Impressions in 1965.
Musical selections were performed by the Jubilee Day Chorus organized and directed by Deacon Theodore Patterson of Oak Grove Baptist, The True Praizers from Macedonia Baptist Church, and Deacon Watson from China Grove Baptist Church.