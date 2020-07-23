The Butts County Board of Education voted unanimously in a called meeting July 23 to approve Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson's recommendation to move the opening of school back two weeks from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17, and to begin at least the first two weeks of school with all students remaining at home in virtual learning.
The school system could move to an in-person option on Sept. 8 provided that the data and circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic are such that it is safe to do so. Simpson said they will study the data on Sept. 1 and make the decision whether or not to stay in virtual learning only or allow schools to open for students.
Earlier this month the school system gave parents the option to start the school year with their children in virtual learning at home or with in-person learning at school. Through July 23, about 35% of parents had chosen virtual learning, but Simpson said based on conversations he had with parents, he felt more would prefer virtual learning if they were able.
"I've had conversations with some of the parents who have not signed up for virtual learning who've expressed to me that virtual learning is just not an option for them and they're sending their child back to school, but they are worried," Simpson said. "My gut feeling is that number who would prefer virtual learning is probably closer to 50%.
"I recognize that there are those families that are resolute and confident in their decision to go back to school," he added. "But someone had to make a decision, and I'm comfortable making that recommendation and I think what is best for all of us right now is we provide ourselves with a little more time."
Simpson stated in the midst of growing concerns and anxiety over the increase in coronavirus cases in the county, he made the decision to delay the start date from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17 and to start in virtual learning as a way to "provide some calm and provide some focus."
"Circumstances have evolved rapidly over the last 48 hours," Simpson told the board. "We've had a lot of school districts around us that have chosen to delay their start beyond ours. There has been speculation across the state of delaying school until after Labor Day.
"The closer we get to the start date, the anxiety is rising among all stakeholders... We know at some point during this process we've got to get back to school. We have to find a way to get children back into school and in front of teachers. We have to find a way to do school in spite of the difficulties that we're facing. But one of the things that has become apparent to me is that the compressed time line that we're experiencing is creating such anxiety that I'm afraid it will make it difficult for us to have a good start (on Aug. 4)."
"If we can find a way to give our staff and people a place to find some refuge from all the uncertainty, then that would be comforting," Simpson said. "It would provide some calm and provide some focus."
The superintendent said the virtual learning that will begin on Aug. 17 will be better than what the school system experience last spring when the state ordered all schools to go to virtual learning.
"On Aug. 17 our students will be assigned teachers on campus and in the Google Classroom environment, so they will be receiving instruction from teachers on campus," Simpson said. "Staff will be delivering instruction from their classrooms virtually. I think that it is important as we take a step getting back closer to in person school, that even if students are receiving instruction through their computers, that they see the teachers in their classrooms that they are going to go to and start making that connection."
Simpson also recommended that the school system push its open houses from July 29-31 to Aug. 10-14 in order to give staff more time to plan. He added that all other school dates and holidays in the 2020-2021 school calendar will remain the same.
Board Chair Millard Daniel stated his appreciation for Gov. Kemp and the state Board of Education allowing local school boards to make their own decisions on opening school.
"I appreciate the fact that the governor and his staff are allowing the local school boards, because we know what our situation is better than someone who is 65 miles away from us," he said. "We know what the community is like. Our responsibility is to back our superintendent on these decisions."
Bobby Craven noted that the board and parents have to be flexible in the current situation.
"It changes everyday," he said, "and you've got to be able to roll with the punches."
Kelly Raney added that because of economic conditions is can be hard for some parents to be flexible.
"But I want the parents to know that we are trying our best to do what's best and safest for our kids," Raney said.
