Butts County community members and officials are mourning the death of the first female certified law enforcement officer in Butts County, Sandra B. Thurston, who died Saturday. She was 74.
Thurston retired in 2011 as administrator of the Butts County Jail at the rank of major. She began her career in law enforcement with the Jackson Police Department, where she became a lieutenant, before joining the sheriff's office in 1993.
"We are saddened at the passing of Major Sandra B. Thurston (Ret) on Saturday, October 26th. She holds a significant place in our history as the first woman to become a law enforcement officer in Butts County, serving from the 1970s until 2011," Butts County government officials said in a tweet Saturday. "She touched and helped many lives."
Funeral services for Thurston were held Tuesday in Jackson. She is survived by sons, Anthony Scott Thurston and Christopher Mark Thurston; four grandchildren; one brother, Bill Barnes; and two sisters, Debbie Lunsford and Sherri Ellis.